Up Helly Aa lights up the skies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Up Helly Aa lights up the Shetland sky

A Viking longboat has been torched in the culmination of Shetland's annual fire festival.

The Up Helly Aa celebrations came to a head on Tuesday evening after a parade through the snow in Lerwick.

Visitors from across the world gathered for the event, which is held on the last Tuesday in January.

  • 30 Jan 2019