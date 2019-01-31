MSP makes speech email blunder
Video

MSP Neil Findlay accidentally emailed his Scottish Budget Bill speech to the entire Scottish government.

The Scottish Labour MSP accepted his computing skills were not great.

"It most certainly is not the first time I've shared information with many members across the chamber," he said.

