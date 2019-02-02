How to map a sense of place
Video

How to map a sense of people and place

When Mitch Miller invented the 'dialectogram' he brought together an illustrative style which displays a place through the eyes and the words of the people living there.

These unique, complex drawings map a location in intricate detail using a range of cartography, ethnography, architecture and sequential art.

Mitch has been drawing the people of Glasgow for 10 years now, ensuring their stories are always at the heart of his work.

