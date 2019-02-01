Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
"My only cure was a transplant"
"My only cure was a transplant."
Joanne Adam, who needed six organs transplanted after a cancer diagnosis, is in favour of the proposed 'opt-out' system.
MSPs on Holyrood's health committee expressed support for a bill which would assume people were in favour of organ donation, unless they have stated otherwise.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window