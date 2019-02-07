How running helped me beat addiction

Video

Ronnie is a former addict who has used running as a tool to help him towards recovery.

At three weeks clean he started running while attending a Glasgow rehab centre and from struggling to run one mile, within six months he was running 13.

"It felt good, I was achieving something which I had never really done before," Ronnie says.

