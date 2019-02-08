Museum's £80m makeover completed

Media player
National Museum of Scotland's £80m makeover completed
The opening of three new galleries at the National Museum of Scotland completes an £80m makeover of the site.
Much of the 13,000-strong collection on display has not been seen by the public in a generation.
Museum director Gordon Rintoul told BBC Scotland that the restoration work is designed to bring the location into the 21st Century.
08 Feb 2019
