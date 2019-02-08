Storm Erik hits Scotland

Video

Gusts of up to 70mph have been forecast and power cuts are expected as Storm Erik sweeps across Scotland.

Travellers have also been warned to expect delays after the Met Office issued weather warnings for wind and rain on Friday and Saturday.

Coastal areas in the west are expected to be worst affected.

Police Scotland advised people to drive were particular caution across Highland, Angus, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, and Argyll and Bute.