Storm Erik hits Scotland

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Erik hits Scottish coast
Gusts of up to 70mph have been forecast and power cuts are expected as Storm Erik sweeps across Scotland.
Travellers have also been warned to expect delays after the Met Office issued weather warnings for wind and rain on Friday and Saturday.
Coastal areas in the west are expected to be worst affected.
Police Scotland advised people to drive were particular caution across Highland, Angus, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, and Argyll and Bute.
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window