Video

Mountaineer and base jumper Tim Howell leaps from Ben Nevis.

He made the incredible leap from Britain's highest peak on a trip to identify new base jumping locations around Scotland.

The former Royal Marine Commando says years of experience go into preparing for a jump like this.

He added: "It's important to say that a 30 second video doesn't show the knowledge, skill set or planning that goes into something like this.

"It's far from an adrenaline rush or careless."