Base jumping on Ben Nevis
Video

Base jumper Tim Howell leaps from Ben Nevis

Mountaineer and base jumper Tim Howell leaps from Ben Nevis.

He made the incredible leap from Britain's highest peak on a trip to identify new base jumping locations around Scotland.

The former Royal Marine Commando says years of experience go into preparing for a jump like this.

He added: "It's important to say that a 30 second video doesn't show the knowledge, skill set or planning that goes into something like this.

"It's far from an adrenaline rush or careless."

  • 12 Feb 2019