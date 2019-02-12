Media player
SNP's Ian Blackford withdraws PM 'liar' claim
The SNP's Westminster leader has formally withdrawn a claim that the prime minister was a "liar" during a House of Commons debate on Brexit.
Ian Blackford shouted the insult as Theresa May said economic analysis of her proposed Brexit deal had been published.
He withdrew the comment after being reprimanded by Speaker John Bercow, but did not apologise to Mrs May.
12 Feb 2019
