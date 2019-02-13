Blaze at Innerleithen industrial unit
Video

Firefighters battle Innerleithen industrial unit blaze

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at an industrial unit in the Scottish Borders.

A number of crews were called to the scene at Traquair Road in Innerleithen at about 13:20.

The warehouse building was well alight by the time they arrived at the scene.

