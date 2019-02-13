FM steps up no-deal Brexit planning
The Scottish government has stepped up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit as it again called on Theresa May to rule out the possibility.

Ms Sturgeon said it was "reckless and negligent" for the UK government to refuse to rule out no-deal.

She said her government had a duty to plan for the possibility as best it could.

