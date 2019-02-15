Children learn stand-up comedy
Children in Edinburgh have been learning the secrets of stand-up.

Comedian Jay Lafferty teaches the youngsters real-life stage techniques and how to make an audience laugh.

The youngsters from Edinburgh Youth Theatre will put their jokes to the test with a live performance at the city's Stand Comedy Club.

