Journey through Alloa model in 40 seconds

Journey through Alloa model railway in 40 seconds
A group of model rail enthusiasts spent five years recreating Alloa Station in miniature.
The 34ft-long 1:76 scale layout was built from scratch by members of a Glasgow-based club.
Using old photographs and plans, members of the club modelled everything in painstaking detail - including the signals, track, buildings and scenery.
22 Feb 2019
