Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Karin worries about her citizenship after Brexit: 'It's the only life I've ever known'
Karin was born in Germany. After 35 years of living and working in Scotland, she is now worried about her citizenship after Brexit.
Charity the Fife Migrants Forum say concerns may lead many EU nationals to avoid signing up for so-called Settled Status.
The Home Office insists the scheme is a simple and straightforward way of protecting the rights of those EU citizens living and working in the UK.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-47285526/karin-worries-about-her-citizenship-after-brexit-it-s-the-only-life-i-ve-ever-knownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window