BBC Scotland has rejected claims of bias against Rangers after the club said it was being unfairly treated.
The Rangers managing director said the broadcaster's highlights programme Sportscene had undue influence on the SFA's compliance officer.
Stewart Robertson also claimed coverage was influenced by an ongoing dispute between the BBC and Rangers.
The BBC has not broadcast from within Ibrox for more than three years, since the club said one its journalists was no longer welcome.
19 Feb 2019
