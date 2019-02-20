Tom Walker dedicates award to Scots gran
Singer Tom Walker has dedicated his Brit award for best British breakthrough act to his Scottish gran.

Accepting the accolade, which is voted for by the public, he said: "To my gran, who is watching somewhere on telly... yes Gran, here we are!"

The Scots-born star was also nominated for best British single for "Leave A Light On".

