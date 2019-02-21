Tornado makes final Scottish flypast
RAF Tornados have made final flypasts in the skies above Scotland.

The fighter jet, which first flew for the RAF in 1979, is retiring from active service in March.

Crowds gathered to watch the aircraft fly over RAF Lossiemouth, Leuchars Station in Fife and RAF Tain on the Moray Firth.

