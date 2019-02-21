Media player
Alesha MacPhail murder: Teenager found guilty
A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of the abduction, rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, on the Isle of Bute last July.
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow.
21 Feb 2019
