Alesha MacPhail murder: Teenager found guilty

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of the abduction, rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, on the Isle of Bute last July.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow.

  • 21 Feb 2019