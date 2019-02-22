Identity of Alesha MacPhail killer revealed
A judge has lifted a ban on naming 16-year-old Aaron Campbell as the killer of Alesha MacPhail.

The teenager has been found guilty of raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha on the Isle of Bute.

Media outlets, including the BBC, made a case for reversing the court order which had protected his identity because he was under the age of 18.

  • 22 Feb 2019