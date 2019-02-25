Vision problems misdiagnosed as autism

Media player
Ashleigh's vision problems were misdiagnosed as autism
Does our lack of understanding about vision mean that some children are being misdiagnosed with autism?
This happened to Ashleigh.
After being misdiagnosed with Asperger syndrome, Ashleigh later found out that her behavioural problems actually came from Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI).
In Plain Sight will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland at 19:30 and available afterwards on the BBC iplayer.
25 Feb 2019
