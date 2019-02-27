Media player
Should taxi drivers wear a uniform?
Some councils have a taxi driver dress code as a condition of their licence.
One taxi driver who feels more comfortable in jeans said he "shouldn't have to go out and buy clothes I otherwise wouldn't buy, wouldn't wear".
Yet others feel a dress code helps with safety and that people may find those wearing a uniform more trustworthy.
27 Feb 2019
