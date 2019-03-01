Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I completely froze when I saw my rapist'
Police have urged more men to come forward to report rape and sexual offences – which they say are still under-reported.
Male rape accounts for about 5% of the total rapes reported to the police.
Finlay was raped seven years ago while out celebrating a friend’s birthday.
He has spoken out to raise awareness of the issue.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window