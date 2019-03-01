Bruce Belfrage reconstructs 1940 bombing

Media player
Bruce Belfrage reconstructs 1940 Broadcasting House bombing
In October 1950, on the 10th anniversary of the Broadcasting House bombing, Bruce Belfrage re-enacted the 9pm bulletin.
01 Mar 2019
