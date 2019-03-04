Rise in paramedics off sick with stress
The number of paramedics signed off work with depression or stress increased by more than 40% last year, according to figures from The Nine.

The statistics show that 9% of all Scottish paramedics took sick leave due to stress-related illness in 2018.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it took mental health very seriously and had plans to extend support.

