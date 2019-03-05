Animals soothed by mascara brush appeal

Video

An Aberdeenshire charity which appealed for mascara brushes to groom and comfort young and injured animals has received hundreds of donations from all over the world.

Baby rabbits and pigeons have been among the first to benefit from the scheme at New Arc Animal Rescue Centre, near Ellon.

Brushes have been donated from as far afield as Australia and America.

It replaces the grooming and bonding they would receive from their parents.