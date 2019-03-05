Animals soothed by mascara brush appeal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby animals soothed after mascara brush appeal
An Aberdeenshire charity which appealed for mascara brushes to groom and comfort young and injured animals has received hundreds of donations from all over the world.
Baby rabbits and pigeons have been among the first to benefit from the scheme at New Arc Animal Rescue Centre, near Ellon.
Brushes have been donated from as far afield as Australia and America.
It replaces the grooming and bonding they would receive from their parents.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window