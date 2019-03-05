Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV plea: Have you seen James?
CCTV shows the last known sighting of a man who went missing in Edinburgh four weeks ago.
James Cornforth, 36, who was reported missing on 5 February.
He was seen in the BP garage on Glasgow Road near South Gyle at about 20:00 on the day of his disappearance.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window