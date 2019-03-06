Baby Grace is sick on Nicola Sturgeon
Video

Baby Grace shares her last bottle with Nicola Sturgeon

Baby Grace regurgitates her last meal with Nicola Sturgeon.

The first minister was announcing £50m funding for perinatal mental health services during a visit to the mother and baby unit at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

The Scottish government says it will provide access to treatment for an additional 11,000 patients.

It is estimated that perinatal mental illness affects up to one in five women.

