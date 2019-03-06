Donated video games help young patients

Media player
Donated video games help young hospital patients
Video games and consoles donated by the public are helping children stay positive throughout their treatment at hospital, according to a Glasgow-based charity.
Get Well Gamers takes the unused items and delivers them to hospitals and hospices throughout Scotland.
Mandy, whose daughter has been in and out of hospital all of her life, says playing donated video games has helped Tilly take her mind off where she is.
