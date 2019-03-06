Celebrating steward 'unprofessional'

Media player
Steward who celebrated goal 'completely unprofessional'
A report into policing in Scottish football has identified concerns around stadium safety which are putting fans at risk.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts looked at operational planning for matches, intelligence gathering and allocation of police resources on match day.
He told BBC Scotland News about an occasion where a steward celebrated a goal, which provoked opposition fans and prompted a police response.
06 Mar 2019
