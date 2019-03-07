Video

Scottish Women's Aid chief executive Marsha Scott says Brexit will be a "nightmare" for women because of its potential impact on human rights and the protections they depend on.

She told BBC Scotland's Debate Night that Brexit will impact women who work in precarious or part-time jobs.

And she claimed they will lose the regulatory framework that protects their economic independence.

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised new safeguards on workers' rights after Brexit, which she said will "protect and improve those rights as we leave the EU" and give parliament, unions and businesses "an enhanced role in shaping workers' rights".