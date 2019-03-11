'If I can fly there's nothing I can't do'
Blind and visually impaired teenagers have been taking to the skies over Dundee getting flying lessons.

Kyle, who is 17, is one of the young people who have been training with a pilot as part of the Scheme run by Air Cadets in Scotland.

  • 11 Mar 2019