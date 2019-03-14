All aboard the steam-hauled train
A brand new steam train service has run from Edinburgh to Aberdeen.

The steam locomotive Tornado left Waverley Station in Edinburgh, hauling The Aberdonian with hundreds of passengers on board.

It is the first of five trips it will make throughout the year.

The train crossed the Forth Bridge and travelled along the Fife coastline, passing several coastal towns before arriving in Aberdeen.

