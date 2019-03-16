Media player
ASMR: The Scots YouTuber who makes your brain tingle
Lauren's YouTube channel, Scottish Murmurs, has attracted 125,000 subscribers.
Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is a physical sensation in response to specific sights and sounds.
There are more than 13 million ASMR videos on YouTube with subjects including people having haircuts, massages and towel-folding tutorials.
Lauren says it helps people to relax, to clear their mind before sleep or even to cope with anxiety or mental health issues.
