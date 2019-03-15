Media player
Caring techniques for the most premature babies
An Aberdeen neonatal unit is trialling the latest clinical practices in comforting seriously ill and premature babies.
A US expert is training staff and demonstrating how family members can play their part in comforting their babies.
Zoe Stewart's twins were born more than three months early. She said: "We've been well supported here. Even the auxiliaries and the cleaners will be asking how we are. It's like a wee family."
