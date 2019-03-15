School pupils walkout over climate change

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scotland's school pupils in second mass climate strike
Thousands of school pupils across Scotland have taken part in a protest to raise awareness of climate change.
Organisers said students in at least 18 areas were going on strike, inspired by the Fridays for Future movement.
A number of Scottish councils said children would not face punishment if they took part in the protests with their parents' permission.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-47591015/scotland-s-school-pupils-in-second-mass-climate-strikeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window