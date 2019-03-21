Media player
LIVE: Aaron Campbell sentencing for murder of Alesha MacPhail
Aaron Campbell is being sentenced for the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.
BBC Scotland News is providing live coverage of the proceedings at the High Court before Lord Matthews.
The stream from the court will begin at the point of sentencing.
21 Mar 2019
