The self-defence classes tackling trauma
Women seeking the support of Rape Crisis Grampian can face a wait of up to six months for counselling. The chairperson of the organisation is trying to bridge that gap.
Arizona Brodie is helping women deal with serious trauma, by using self-defence classes to empower them.
And she has very personal reasons for dedicating her time to the classes - she is herself a survivor of a serious sexual assault.
19 Mar 2019
