Keith Brown: SNP will vote against EU deal
SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown says his party's MPs will vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit deal on Monday.

Mr Brown told BBC Debate Night there is another option - "to revoke Article 50".

He says the people of Scotland voted to remain in the EU and that's "the best deal that we can get".

  • 21 Mar 2019