Media player
Video
Alesha MacPhail murder: Lord Matthews imposes life sentence
Aaron Campbell has been described as a "cold, callous and calculating" individual as he was sentenced by judge Lord Matthews.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that 16-year-old Campbell, who raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on Bute last July, had finally admitted his crime - despite denying the offences during his trial.
Lord Matthews imposed a life sentence and said Campbell would have to serve at least 27 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.
21 Mar 2019
