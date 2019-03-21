Video

Aaron Campbell has been described as a "cold, callous and calculating" individual as he was sentenced by judge Lord Matthews.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that 16-year-old Campbell, who raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on Bute last July, had finally admitted his crime - despite denying the offences during his trial.

Lord Matthews imposed a life sentence and said Campbell would have to serve at least 27 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.