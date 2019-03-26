Video

A woman has told how she lost her home and was declared bankrupt after she became the victim of a "romance scam".

Within weeks of meeting on a dating website, Alan Clarkson was stealing Michelle Szombara's money.

Over four years, the fraudster, from West Lothian, stole more than £60,000 from Ms Szombara and her parents.

The 40-year-old, of Fife, says she feels "embarrassed and ashamed" but she is backing a police campaign to raise awareness of the crime.