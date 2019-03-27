Sepsis survivor who left it 'too late'

Video

Scots scientists are investigating whether our DNA can make us more likely to die from Sepsis, a condition which kills more than 50,000 people in the UK each year.

Researchers at Edinburgh University are undertaking the largest study of its kind and hope their findings will lead to more effective treatments and save lives.

Lesley Jack called NHS 24 with flu symptoms but was sent straight to hospital. She had sepsis, pneumonia and her heart stopped.

She was told she had left it "too late" but managed to survive the potentially-lethal condition.