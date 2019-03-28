Boris Johnson "wouldn't play well" as PM

Video

Boris Johnson "wouldn't play well in Scotland" as prime minister, according to the Scottish Conservatives' Michelle Ballantyne.

The South of Scotland MSP told BBC Debate Night that she believes he has never given much thought to Scotland.

It follows comments from Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell, who said he would not back Mr Johnson in any bid to be PM.

Theresa May has promised Tory MPs she will quit if they back her Brexit deal.