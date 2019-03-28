Scotland woman feels no pain
A Scottish woman is one of only two people in the world known to have a rare genetic mutation which means she feels no pain.

Jo Cameron only realises her skin is burning when she smells singed flesh. It also means she never feels anxious or afraid.

She spoke to Today programme's Martha Kearney about her painless painful experiences.

