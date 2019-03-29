Aqua aerobics teacher on keeping fit at 90
A water aerobics instructor has celebrated her 90th birthday.

Margaret Main takes two water aerobics classes for over-50s every week at Renfrew Baths.

She believes exercise is key to a healthy, happy life.

