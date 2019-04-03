Will Brexit affect my summer holiday?
Will it, won't it, can it, can't it? The questions surrounding Brexit are short and sharp, but the answers are long and complicated.

Here, BBC Scotland's Ellis Horne quizzes travel journalist David Byrne on what might happen to our holiday plans if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The pair chat about passports, mobile phone charges and duty free shopping.

