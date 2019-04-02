Media player
Islanders' fear for lifeline air services
There are fears for the future of a lifeline air service which connects the Inner Hebrides and mainland Scotland.
Argyll and Bute Council has put the contract out to tender for a second time after a quote, from the only bidder and current service provider, was rejected.
The service could be disrupted during the tendering process.
Some islanders are worried that it will not resume.
02 Apr 2019
