'Please learn lessons from my Luke's suicide'

Video

A woman has told a committee of MSPs that she wants to see Fatal Accident Inquiries held into all suicides.

Karen McKeown's partner Luke Henderson tool his own life in in December 2017.

Speaking to members of Holyrood's petitions committee, the mother of two from Bellshill in North Lanarkshire said that FAIs could help the NHS and mental health services learn lessons.

She said: "Maybe if they started to learn lessons from previous suicides it would save more people lives, so I would say that a fatal accident inquiry is definitely a big one for me."