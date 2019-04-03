Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mother of sick baby appeals to father
The partner of a man who went missing shortly after his baby son had open heart surgery has pleaded for information on his whereabouts.
Laura D'Arcy said Ross Taylor was a "loving father" and appealed to him to come home.
Cradling six-month-old Lewis, she said: "You know how much Lewis needs you."
Mr Taylor was last seen leaving his home in Dalkeith at about 12:00 on Sunday.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-47808630/mother-of-sick-baby-appeals-to-missing-father-to-come-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window