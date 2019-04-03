Mother of sick baby appeals to father

Video

The partner of a man who went missing shortly after his baby son had open heart surgery has pleaded for information on his whereabouts.

Laura D'Arcy said Ross Taylor was a "loving father" and appealed to him to come home.

Cradling six-month-old Lewis, she said: "You know how much Lewis needs you."

Mr Taylor was last seen leaving his home in Dalkeith at about 12:00 on Sunday.