Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taking on the Dutch football hooligans
There are calls for Scottish football to do more to tackle unacceptable conduct inside stadiums.
Some believe that strict liability is the answer. This would see clubs held accountable for the behaviour of fans inside their grounds.
Sports News Correspondent Chris McLaughlin, reporting for BBC Scotland's The Nine, has been in the Netherlands to find out how they deal with similar issues.
-
04 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window