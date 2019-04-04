How Dutch football has tackled fan trouble
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taking on the Dutch football hooligans

There are calls for Scottish football to do more to tackle unacceptable conduct inside stadiums.

Some believe that strict liability is the answer. This would see clubs held accountable for the behaviour of fans inside their grounds.

Sports News Correspondent Chris McLaughlin, reporting for BBC Scotland's The Nine, has been in the Netherlands to find out how they deal with similar issues.

  • 04 Apr 2019