Large-scale disturbance outside Glasgow pub
A large-scale disturbance which erupted outside a pub in Glasgow city centre has prompted a police appeal.
Tables and chairs were thrown during the clash outside the Toby Jug pub on Hope Street at about 15:50 on Sunday.
Any witnesses have been urged to contact Police Scotland.
04 Apr 2019
