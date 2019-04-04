Large-scale disturbance outside Glasgow pub
A large-scale disturbance which erupted outside a pub in Glasgow city centre has prompted a police appeal.

Tables and chairs were thrown during the clash outside the Toby Jug pub on Hope Street at about 15:50 on Sunday.

Any witnesses have been urged to contact Police Scotland.

